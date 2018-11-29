Dr. Marcum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Marcum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Marcum, MD
Dr. Robert Marcum, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Marcum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marcum's Office Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC110 Dunhill Pl NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 476-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcum?
Excellent....he saved my life! I have the highest regard for Dr Marcum for both his medical knowledge and care with me as a patient!! Ronald K Hines DDS
About Dr. Robert Marcum, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1659311231
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcum works at
Dr. Marcum has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.