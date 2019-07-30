Overview of Dr. Robert Marcus, MD

Dr. Robert Marcus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at Piedmont Physicians of Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.