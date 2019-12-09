Dr. Robert Marema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marema, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Marema, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Marema works at
Us Bariatric St Augustine LLC300 Health Park Blvd Ste 5002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-5861
U.S. Bariatric central Florida7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 327, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 895-8008
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Marema was awesome! I had to have my gallbladder taken out. He explained everything that was going to happened. He has a kind mannerism and made me feel that he cared and wasn't just another patient. Everything went as expected. He id a great job! He has a really great sense of humor that helped put me are ease. Highly recommended him!
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164439717
- Jackson Health System
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Marema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marema has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, Obesity and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marema speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.