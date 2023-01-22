See All Dermatologists in Sherman, TX
Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (129)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

Dr. Marinaro works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman in Sherman, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA
    815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-2126
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Richardson
    3600 Shire Blvd Ste 210, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 326-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Acne
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Acne
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I have known Dr Marinaro for over 10 years. He is extremely knowledgeable about skin conditions. Unlike some dermatologists that seem to only know the cosmetic end he certainly knows dermatology as a branch of medicine. He is personable and listens his patients. I certainly without any reservations would recommend him to anyone.
    Shari Lepore — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790865970
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Rutgers College, New Brunswick, NJ (1977)
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marinaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marinaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marinaro has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

