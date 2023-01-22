Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD
Dr. Robert Marinaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA, 815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090, (903) 892-2126. Hours: Monday-Thursday 7:45am - 5:00pm, Friday 7:45am - 3:45pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Richardson, 3600 Shire Blvd Ste 210, Richardson, TX 75082, (469) 326-3376. Hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 1:00pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
I have known Dr Marinaro for over 10 years. He is extremely knowledgeable about skin conditions. Unlike some dermatologists that seem to only know the cosmetic end he certainly knows dermatology as a branch of medicine. He is personable and listens his patients. I certainly without any reservations would recommend him to anyone.
- Dermatology
Experience: 42 years
- English
NPI: 1790865970
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Undergraduate: Rutgers College, New Brunswick, NJ (1977)
- Dermatology
Dr. Marinaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marinaro has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
