Dr. Robert Marini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Marini works at Jersey Rehab PA in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.