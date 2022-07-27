Dr. Robert Marini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Marini, MD
Dr. Robert Marini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Marini works at
Dr. Marini's Office Locations
Jersey Rehab PA15 Newark Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-9220
Bronx Rehabilitation Associates3146 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 792-6503
West Orange Location776 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 399-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marini is a great pain management provider. He works with the patient and not with medical insurance. His humanistic approach to pain is a doctor. You don't find every day. I travel every six months or once a year, just for him to manage my pain.
About Dr. Robert Marini, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1184656373
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marini has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marini speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.