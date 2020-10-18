See All Hand Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Robert Markison, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Markison, MD

Dr. Robert Markison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Markison works at Robert E Markison MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Markison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Professional Corp.
    2000 Van Ness Ave Ste 204, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 929-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2020
    If you have any hand issues, do not waste your time with any other hand surgeons. Dr. Markison is a genius! He is also very personable and funny. He is a highly skilled hand surgeon, and the absolute best. I have had two surgeries performed by him, a CMC joint arthroplasty and bi-lateral ultra sound guided carpal tunnel releases. The CMC joint surgery and right carpal tunnel release were performed in early January of this year. My left carpal tunnel release surgery was performed last week. I had an excellent outcome from my right hand surgeries, and so far I'm looking to have an excellent outcome from my latest surgery. Words cannot express my gratitude to this kind and multi-talented physician, who is also an accomplished artist and musician.
    Lynne — Oct 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Markison, MD
    About Dr. Robert Markison, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952469983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
