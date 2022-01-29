Dr. Robert Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Marks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.
Diagnostic Pain Center12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 977-0000
South/Central Austin Office3345 Bee Caves Rd Ste 101, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 981-7246Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Marks is a fantastic doctor who’s not only brilliant in his medical knowledge, but also exceptionally kind and caring with his patients. My sister is a patient of his and for years she’s raved about his outstanding care and great personality, so when I moved from Georgetown and had to leave my own pain clinic, I of course decided to try Dr. Marks myself… and I must say that after months under his care, I now understand exactly why she is so pleased with him! He truly is a wonderful doctor and what’s more, his entire staff is great too. In fact, if I could, I’d give Dr. Marks and the clinic many more stars than just five!
About Dr. Robert Marks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447450796
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center / International Pain Center: Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center: Department of Anesthesiology
- SUNY At Stony Brook: Department Of Surgery
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
