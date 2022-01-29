Overview

Dr. Robert Marks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Diagnostic Pain Center in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.