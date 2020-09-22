See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Marmer, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Marmer, MD

Dr. Robert Marmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Marmer works at MARMER MEDICAL EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Diabetic Retinopathy and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Marmer's Office Locations

    Marmer Medical Eye Center Pc-dba Atlanta Fashion Optical
    777 Cleveland Ave SW Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30315 (404) 768-0194
    1170 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344 (404) 768-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Presbyopia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Presbyopia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 22, 2020
    Office never overcrowded. Explains procedures and costs. When needed, he calls in a specialist.
    V. Smith — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Marmer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336231554
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
