Dr. Robert Marouk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Dr. Robert Marouk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Marouk works at Cosmetic Surgical Art Center in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgical Art Center
    3920 S Alma School Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Penile Implants
Sex Offender Treatment
Liposuction
Penile Implants
Sex Offender Treatment

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Sex Offender Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Marouk was amazing. I was totally happy with all the work I had done years ago. Now my right breast is deflating and I can't find him. I need help.
    Marla Carnefix — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Marouk, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marouk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marouk works at Cosmetic Surgical Art Center in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Marouk’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

