Dr. Robert Marquis, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marquis, MD
Dr. Robert Marquis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Marquis works at
Dr. Marquis' Office Locations
Keystone Research Ltd5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 314-1627
Texan Eye1700 S Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texan Eye PA85 LOOP 150 W, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 327-7000
Texan Eye P.A.925 STARWOOD DR, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 327-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodrich took over for Dr. Marquis.
About Dr. Robert Marquis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1902881048
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquis has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marquis speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.