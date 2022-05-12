Dr. Marseille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Marseille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Marseille, MD
Dr. Robert Marseille, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Marseille works at
Dr. Marseille's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group7 Blanchard Cir Ste 201, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 653-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marseille?
One of the very best!!
About Dr. Robert Marseille, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053568766
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marseille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marseille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marseille works at
Dr. Marseille has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marseille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marseille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marseille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marseille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marseille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.