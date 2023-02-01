Dr. Marselle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Marselle, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marselle, MD
Dr. Robert Marselle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Marselle's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and thorough! Higly recommend
About Dr. Robert Marselle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841241981
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosp
- Swedish Covenant Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Marselle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marselle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marselle has seen patients for Stye, Floaters and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marselle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Marselle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marselle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marselle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marselle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.