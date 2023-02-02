Overview of Dr. Robert Marsh, MD

Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Marsh works at Virginia cancer Specialists Fauquier Office in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.