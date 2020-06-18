Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marsh, MD
Dr. Robert Marsh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Abscess and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1 Medical Center Dr Ste 4300, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 598-6127
- 3 9183 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 691-1787
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?
I had been suffering with sudden onset, crippling nerve pain for almost 3 months. My first visit with Dr. Marsh he suggested I have a spinal injection. I refused.. My second visit, after an MRI, he showed me exactly where my nerve was being pinched off. I was sobbing in pain. I literally couldn't walk. Dr. Marsh said not only did i need surgery, but an L4-L5 fusion. This was right at the worst of the covid 19 pandemic. All non emergency surgeries cancelled. Somehow Dr. MARSH got me in just a few days later. I am currently 2 months out of surgery, And I could not be happier with the results. I have absolutely no nerve pain and no back ache at all. He did exactly what he was going to do and explained to me exactly what the outcome would be. And he was 100% correct. I was almost unable to walk before this surgery... And today I walked in-and-out of his office with absolutely no pain, just 8 weeks after he did the fusion. I highly recommend him!!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992986434
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Neurosurgery
