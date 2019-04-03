Overview

Dr. Robert Marshall, MD is a Dermatologist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Marshall works at ROBERT J MARSHALL MD in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.