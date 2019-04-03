Dr. Robert Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Marshall, MD is a Dermatologist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
Robert J. Marshall925 Stevens Dr Ste 3C, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Marshall for quite a number of years and would highly recommend him for your dermatology needs.
About Dr. Robert Marshall, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.