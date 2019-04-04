Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
AdventHealth Daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional. Enjoyed his detailed explanation of my problem, and liked his attitude. and how he may solve my medical issues.
About Dr. Robert Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1407918352
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.