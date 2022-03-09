Dr. Robert Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Martin, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619947504
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Ny
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Liver Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
