Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Martin, MD
Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good in every way. Dr. Martin is a brilliant cardiologist with great bedside manner. Receptionists and nurses were very friendly and competent.
About Dr. Robert Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801886585
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.