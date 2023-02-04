See All Cardiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Robert Martin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Martin, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (96)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Martin, MD

Dr. Robert Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Martin works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pierremont Cardiology
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

    Feb 04, 2023
    Good in every way. Dr. Martin is a brilliant cardiologist with great bedside manner. Receptionists and nurses were very friendly and competent.
    Charles — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Martin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Martin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

    Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Martin, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801886585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Martin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.