Dr. Robert Martin, DMD
Overview of Dr. Robert Martin, DMD
Dr. Robert Martin, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Starkville, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with OCH Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
R Andrew Martin DMD MD101 Walker Way, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 268-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- OCH Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great from beginning to end. Dr Martin and the entire staff treated me with kindness, compassion and professionalism. I never felt rushed during the consultation or surgery. Dr Martin explained everything to me and answered my questions. The entire staff went above and beyond to make this a positive experience. I would highly recommend this office to anyone needing dental surgery.
About Dr. Robert Martin, DMD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1891966404
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
