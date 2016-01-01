See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Robert Martindale, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Martindale, MD

Dr. Robert Martindale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Martindale works at Ohsu Knight Cancer Institute South Waterfront in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martindale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohsu Knight Cancer Institute South Waterfront
    3485 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-8372
  2. 2
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-8372
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    3303 S Bond Ave Fl 6, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-4373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bay Area Hospital
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
  • Willamette Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Martindale, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154339604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

