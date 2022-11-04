Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Robert Martinez M.d. P.A.402 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 223-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
waiting time excellent. staff personable and prompt. Dr Martinez asks questions and listens to you. He explains all options and lets you know what is exactly going on with your health. He will get the tests ordered that are actually needed. He is like the long gone caring physician that everyone is searching for. Excellent in all aspects!
About Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295826212
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
