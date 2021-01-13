Overview

Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Robert Martinez MD in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.