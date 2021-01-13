Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Robert Martinez M D10448 S Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Great doctor! Very experienced. Very professional.
About Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457344061
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.