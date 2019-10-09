Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Martinez Robert MD Office706 Shiloh Dr, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 722-8187
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His been my son's doctors for years, don't know why I've kept him for so long but let me start by saying how he dosen't explain anything at all barely talks it's like if he doesn't know anything I have to get the words out of him to explain something ! Second his staff, by staff I mean norma shes just the worst rude as hell seems to me shes just sick of everyone ! On the other hand Grace is very kind and helpful! But honestly that place is a nightmare waiting is ridiculous. I'm trying to think about something good to say but I got nothing!
About Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689615676
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas a and I University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.