Dr. Robert Martinez, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Martinez, MD

Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at MARTINEZ ROBERT MD OFFICE in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martinez Robert MD Office
    706 Shiloh Dr, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 722-8187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 09, 2019
    His been my son's doctors for years, don't know why I've kept him for so long but let me start by saying how he dosen't explain anything at all barely talks it's like if he doesn't know anything I have to get the words out of him to explain something ! Second his staff, by staff I mean norma shes just the worst rude as hell seems to me shes just sick of everyone ! On the other hand Grace is very kind and helpful! But honestly that place is a nightmare waiting is ridiculous. I'm trying to think about something good to say but I got nothing!
    — Oct 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Martinez, MD
    About Dr. Robert Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689615676
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas a and I University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at MARTINEZ ROBERT MD OFFICE in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

