Dr. Robert Marvin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Marvin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Marvin works at Houston Surgical Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Surgical Specialists
    4120 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Marvin, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316006554
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas at Houston
    Residency
    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Marvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marvin works at Houston Surgical Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marvin’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

