Overview

Dr. Robert Marx, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Marx works at ROBERT J MARX, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.