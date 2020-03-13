Dr. Robert Marx, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marx, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marx, MD
Dr. Robert Marx, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
Marx Robert G MD541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1645Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marx is an amazing surgeon. He has completed a couple of surgeries on me and has seen many of my friends. Some he recommended surgery for and others he did not. His kindness is only exceeded by his skills.
About Dr. Robert Marx, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
