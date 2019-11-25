Overview of Dr. Robert Mason, MD

Dr. Robert Mason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL, Gulf Breeze, FL, Birmingham, AL and Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Chorioretinitis and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.