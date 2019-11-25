Dr. Robert Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mason, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mason, MD
Dr. Robert Mason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
The Glasses Store6190 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 476-9236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Center for Sight4427 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 994-8400
Gulf Breeze Office3577 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Directions (850) 934-1954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC250 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 943-4600
Retina & Vitreous Of Louisiana10202 Jefferson Hwy Ste B1, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (205) 943-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mason is the best doctor ever. I have seen quite a few bad eye doctors , but he is the best I have seen. He actually cares about his patients, and very clear when describing stuff to make sure his patient understands.
About Dr. Robert Mason, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124077359
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Oklahoma
- Ophthalmology
