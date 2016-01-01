Dr. Robert Mastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mastman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mastman, MD
Dr. Robert Mastman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Mastman works at
Dr. Mastman's Office Locations
Good Sam2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 740, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2029
De Anza10300 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 252-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Mastman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386683191
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastman has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.