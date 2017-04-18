Dr. Robert Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mathias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Mathias, MD
Dr. Robert Mathias, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Mathias' Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome!!! Took time to learn my son's history. So very thorough !! So happy to meet him & his staff!
About Dr. Robert Mathias, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215965595
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathias speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.
