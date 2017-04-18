See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Robert Mathias, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Mathias, MD

Dr. Robert Mathias, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Mathias works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 18, 2017
    Awesome!!! Took time to learn my son's history. So very thorough !! So happy to meet him & his staff!
    Josephine MacDonald in FL — Apr 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Mathias, MD
    About Dr. Robert Mathias, MD

    • Pediatric Nephrology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215965595
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathias works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mathias’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

