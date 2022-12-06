Dr. R Matlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Matlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Matlock, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Limestone Medical Center and Parkview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Matlock works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence Sleep Clinic305 Londonderry Dr Ste 3, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-6191
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Limestone Medical Center
- Parkview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matlock is a very knowledgeable doctor, who takes time to answer all questions and is very patient.
About Dr. R Matlock, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Matlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matlock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matlock speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matlock.
