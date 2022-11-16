Overview of Dr. Robert Matlock, MD

Dr. Robert Matlock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Matlock works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL, Aurora, IL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.