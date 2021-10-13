See All Podiatrists in Franklin, WI
Dr. Robert Matteucci, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Franklin, WI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Matteucci, DPM

Dr. Robert Matteucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, WI. 

Dr. Matteucci works at Great Lakes Pain Specialists LLC in Franklin, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI and New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matteucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Pain Specialists LLC
    8153 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 761-0981
  2. 2
    Metro Milwaukee Anesthesia Associates Sc
    17495 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 781-0200
  3. 3
    New Berlin Medical Services LLC
    15324 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 761-0981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Aurora Medical Center Summit

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Robert Matteucci, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164426763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Matteucci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matteucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matteucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matteucci has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matteucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

