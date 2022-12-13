Overview

Dr. Robert Maul, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Heath, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Maul works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - Heath in Heath, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.