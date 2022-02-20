Overview of Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Maurer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Maurer Jr works at Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.