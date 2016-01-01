Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD
Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Mazzeo works at
Dr. Mazzeo's Office Locations
Iha General Surgery5325 Elliott Dr Ste 104, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (810) 844-7566
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Robert Mazzeo, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Mazzeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzeo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mazzeo has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazzeo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.