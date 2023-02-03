Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McAllister, MD
Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rocky Hill, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Orthopedic Surgical Partners - Rocky Hill1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 404, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 525-4469
Orthopedic Surgical Partners - Avon31 Ensign Dr # A, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 751-6039
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Dr. Mc replaced my knee several years ago. It’s going strong! Annual checkups are always thorough and fun. He ha a great sense of humor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Minn Orth & Arthritis Inst
- U Conn
- Hartford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
139 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
