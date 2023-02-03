Overview of Dr. Robert McAllister, MD

Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rocky Hill, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McAllister works at Orthopedic Surgical Partners in Rocky Hill, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

