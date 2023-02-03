See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rocky Hill, CT
Dr. Robert McAllister, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (139)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert McAllister, MD

Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rocky Hill, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. McAllister works at Orthopedic Surgical Partners in Rocky Hill, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAllister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgical Partners - Rocky Hill
    1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 404, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 525-4469
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Surgical Partners - Avon
    31 Ensign Dr # A, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 751-6039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Joint Drainage
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Joint Drainage
Hip Resurfacing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robert McAllister, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386608990
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minn Orth &amp; Arthritis Inst
    Residency
    • U Conn
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

