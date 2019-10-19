See All Radiation Oncologists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Hyannis, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD

Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. 

Dr. McAnaw Jr works at Davenport Mugar Cancer Center in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Falmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. McAnaw Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-5300
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    90 Ter Heun Dr Fl 1, Falmouth, MA 02540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 495-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McAnaw Jr?

    Oct 19, 2019
    I HAVE BEEN DR. MCANAW'S PATIENT SINCE JUNE, 2018, FOR PROSTATE CANCER AND WOULD NOT WANT ANYONE ELSE TREATING ME, I DON'T CARE WHERE THEY COME FROM OR WHAT THEIR EXPERIENCE. SHE WAS INVOLVED IN THE ORIGINAL RESEARCH FOR SEED IMPLANTS AND IS INVESTED AND COMMITTED TO MY WELL BEING.
    — Oct 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McAnaw Jr to family and friends

    Dr. McAnaw Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McAnaw Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801864483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAnaw Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAnaw Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAnaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McAnaw Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAnaw Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAnaw Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAnaw Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert McAnaw Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.