Dr. Robert McArthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert McArthur, MD
Dr. Robert McArthur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. McArthur works at
Dr. McArthur's Office Locations
Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic3700 36TH AVE NW, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 230-9600
Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
pleasant, friendly and timely
About Dr. Robert McArthur, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508864877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
