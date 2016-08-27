See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert McBride, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert McBride, DPM

Dr. Robert McBride, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. McBride works at Tacoma Diabetic Foot Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. McBride's Office Locations

    Tacoma
    4050 S 19th St Ste 202, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 584-9530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert McBride, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013924836
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

