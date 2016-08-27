Overview of Dr. Robert McBride, DPM

Dr. Robert McBride, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. McBride works at Tacoma Diabetic Foot Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.