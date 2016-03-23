Overview

Dr. Robert McCabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. McCabe works at MNGI Digestive Health in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.