Dr. Robert McCabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McCabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA15700 37th Ave N Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55446 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple Doctors for my Crohns and Mcabe has always taken care of my issues and provided high levels of concern for me.
About Dr. Robert McCabe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- The University of Cincinnati
- The University of Cincinnati
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
