Dr. Robert McCallister, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert McCallister, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McCallister works at Robert E McCallister MD in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert E Mccallister MD
    6920 Parkdale Pl Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 299-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Cold Sore

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert McCallister, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174526917
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati Med Center
    • IU Health Methodist
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Indiana Univeristy
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
