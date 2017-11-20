Dr. Robert McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McClure, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Wayne Medical Center.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
Mid-south Gastroenterology Assoc. PC1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 501, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-8302
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Wayne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased by his chairside manor and open to my questions. He and his staff make it much easier to have a, not so fun, procedure done. Thanks again
About Dr. Robert McClure, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386600906
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
