Dr. Robert McConnell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert McConnell, MD

Dr. Robert McConnell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McConnell's Office Locations

    161 Fort Washington Ave Ste 210, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-5579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Aug 27, 2018
    Practicing medicine the old fashioned way, the patient comes first A real gem
    Raizy in NY — Aug 27, 2018
    About Dr. Robert McConnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477610426
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • Wash-Barnes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

