Dr. Robert McCoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert McCoy, MD
Dr. Robert McCoy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their residency with Cabrini Med Center
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
General Surgery1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 2600, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
No one really wants to have a surgery, but a hernia repair surgery was in order for me. I did my research and chose a highly recommended surgeon, Dr Robert McCoy. I can say with 100% conviction that Dr McCoy was the right choice. He is beyond skilled ( having performed MANY of these surgeries), knowledgeable, and informative. He not only takes his time to answer questions/concerns, but also has a WONDERFUL bedside manner. As a side note, his entire staff is kind and efficient plus the nurses that assist him give him rave reviews ( a fact that speaks volumes as to his expertise). In conclusion, my surgery went great, I am on my way to complete recovery and I will add my name to his list of many grateful and appreciative clients.
About Dr. Robert McCoy, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1518961911
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center
- University of San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCoy speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
