Overview of Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD

Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. McCroskey works at Northwest Medical Specialties in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.