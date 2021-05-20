See All Oncologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD

Oncology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD

Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. McCroskey works at Northwest Medical Specialties in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCroskey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Specialties
    2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northwest Medical Specialties
    400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Northwest Medical Specialties
    1624 S I St Ste 305, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Neutropenia
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    May 20, 2021
    Dr.McCroskey is one of the best oncologist that I have had the good fortune of meeting. My sister Shannon is his patient and he takes the time to answer all of her questions and our questions. I am my sister's caregiver and Dr.McCroskey calls my cell phone to check on her and to see if she needs anything. Dr.McCroskey even comes by to check on her while she's receiving chemotherapy. Dr.McCroskey is very hands on and very intelligent. My family and I thank God for him, because my sister deserves the best medical treatment and medical care, and Dr.McCroskey is the BEST!
    Tahira Aregbe — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD

    Oncology
    40 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1629064589
    Education & Certifications

    U British Columbia|U Hosp Clin
    Me Med Ctr
    Me Med Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

