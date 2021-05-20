Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCroskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD
Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Northwest Medical Specialties2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Northwest Medical Specialties400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
Northwest Medical Specialties1624 S I St Ste 305, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Dr.McCroskey is one of the best oncologist that I have had the good fortune of meeting. My sister Shannon is his patient and he takes the time to answer all of her questions and our questions. I am my sister's caregiver and Dr.McCroskey calls my cell phone to check on her and to see if she needs anything. Dr.McCroskey even comes by to check on her while she's receiving chemotherapy. Dr.McCroskey is very hands on and very intelligent. My family and I thank God for him, because my sister deserves the best medical treatment and medical care, and Dr.McCroskey is the BEST!
About Dr. Robert McCroskey, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Dr. McCroskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCroskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCroskey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCroskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCroskey works at
Dr. McCroskey has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCroskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCroskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCroskey.
