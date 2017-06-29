Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD
Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McCulloch works at
Dr. McCulloch's Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik Center18325 N Allied Way Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 953-3359Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Eye Surgery Center At the Biltmore2222 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 279-2434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCulloch?
Excellent Eye Surgeon. One of the very best doctors in Arizona. Excellent care from his staff as well.
About Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245224211
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCulloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCulloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCulloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCulloch has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCulloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCulloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCulloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCulloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCulloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.