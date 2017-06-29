Overview of Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD

Dr. Robert McCulloch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McCulloch works at Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.