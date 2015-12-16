Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McDonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
1
Office31493 Rancho Pueblo Rd, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert has been treating me for several months now. I have been happy with the care that has been provided. I appreciate that he takes his time to talk with me about my health and concerns and he really listens to what you have to say. I am usually really uncomfortable with Doctors but Dr. Robert and His wife Dr. Kathy (whome I have also been treated by) have made me feel very comfortable. They seem to actually care about their patients. I am so glad that I found them. I recommend them.
About Dr. Robert McDonald, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1285671305
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
