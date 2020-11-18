Dr. McGann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert McGann, MD
Dr. Robert McGann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.
Bonita Urgent Care Estero Urgent Care Florida Urgent Care1713 SW Health Pkwy Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 495-5666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My initial visit was over the holidays when my regular doctor was unavailable. McGann is a no nonsense physician who asks questions, listens, and responds with data. After a thoughtful diagnosis - he engaged in conversation to get to know me. How refreshing. I have been back 2 times since and have gotten thorough, leading edge medical treatment and information. He has a pretty dry sense of humor. He is conservative politically. And comes from a family who has dedicated themselves to medicine and helping people be healthy. My husband also now sees him. Very happy with experience and outcomes.
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
