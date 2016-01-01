Dr. Robert McGhie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGhie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McGhie, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McGhie, MD
Dr. Robert McGhie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGhie's Office Locations
1
Community Health Centers1551 Bishop St Ste B260, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-0402
2
Pacific Maternity and Gynecology210 S PALISADE DR, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-7951
- 3 1430 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert McGhie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Paul-Ramsey Med Ctr
- U Cinn Med Ctr
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGhie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGhie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGhie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGhie has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGhie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGhie speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGhie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGhie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.