Overview of Dr. Robert McGhie, MD

Dr. Robert McGhie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGhie works at Community Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Gestational Diabetes and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.