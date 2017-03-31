Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD
Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. McGuire Jr's Office Locations
UMMC - Children's of Mississippi2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-6525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.McGuire has been my dr for 18 years.He is a kind dr.He listens to what your concern are.He has never made me feel like he didn't have time to talk with me during appointment. I don't know where I would be without him.When I came the first time I could barely walk.He help to get my life back to where I have a life again.He has done 3 of my surgeries. I hope I never have to let another dr.cut on my back.He is one of the few dr.left that would not touch you with a knife unless it will help you.
About Dr. Robert McGuire Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire Jr has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.